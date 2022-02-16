Instagram has the power to break up relationships in many ways.

It can be a sneaky DM or your significant other hitting 'like' on a woman's Instagram post, there's a lot that can go wrong and lead you to feel uncomfortable with your partner's online activity.

In a viral TikTok, TikToker @gmoneyy120_ shared screenshots of a new site many men frequent and use to disguise their social activity, @puppymelons.

The Instagram account, which as of writing has 147K followers, posts photos of dogs in the first slide of a carousel and has a picture of a woman in the second slide. Usually, these photos are of an influencer.

“The fact men go this far is disgusting,” reads the text overlay of the TikTok.









When you search for the account on Instagram, the bio for @puppymelons reads, “The internet’s best kept secret," well it's not anymore!

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One look at the page's feed and the account seems perfectly innocuous with photos of adorable dogs filling up the page. But if the account's bio stating that it's intended for 18 and up users, doesn't give it away, those who are unaware of the account's true purpose are in for a shock when they see the IG models in lingerie or other revealing clothes that are hiding.

For fans of the page, you can find merch on the website that celebrates the account. The PuppyMelons website says: "A portion of the proceeds from your purchase will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, as well as a many other important causes."

Of course, women aren't too happy that their boyfriends are following this account.



"It’s the fact that they’re hiding it. they’re obviously hiding it for a reason. that’s the issue!!" reads one comment.

"I don't like the idea of this due to the fact that it is still looking at another girl's body. I get girls do the same but how about we just don't do t at all if we are in a relationship, Just out of respect for the other person," wrote another person.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.