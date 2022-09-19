As Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle on Monday morning, three important members of the Queen's life watched on with sadness in their eyes.



Muick and Sandy, two of the Queen's corgis sat outside Westminster Abbey as the funeral procession began.

With their eyes wide and heads down, the two corgis looked sorrowful to the public.

Then as the Queen's coffin rode by, Emma, the Queen's fell pony, stood off to the side, watching as she caught a glimpse of her owner for the last time.

Queen Elizabeth II famously loved animals, especially horses and corgis.

The two pups were gifts to the Queen from her son, Prince Andrew, after the death of his father and the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, last year.

Muick and Sandy will return to live with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, in the wake of the Queen's death. It is unclear where Emma the pony will reside.

The images and videos of the Queen's pets watching her coffin left people teary-eyed.

Throughout her lifetime, the Queen was said to own 30 corgis and over 100 horses.

Her affinity for Welsh Pembroke Corgis began when she was a girl. Her first corgi, Susan, was gifted to her when she 18 years old.

