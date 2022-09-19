Video

Queen's beloved pony watches funeral march through Windsor Castle grounds

Queen Elizabeth II's beloved pony, Emma, has been spotted waiting for the monarch's funeral procession to make its way into the grounds of Windsor Castle, in a touching tribute to her owner.

The Fell pony was handled by head groom, Terry Pendry, on the Long Walk - a place where they spent a lot of time together over the last few years.

The Queen's two corgis, have also been spotted waiting for her.

Queen Elizabeth II
