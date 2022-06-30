The official Twitter account for RadioShack has drawn attention with some NSFW tweets, as the company pivots from electronics to crypto.

RadioShack used to be an electronic retail company, with stores in the US, UK, Canada and Mexico, but has now taken a very different direction in terms of what it sells and the company’s tone on social media.

Twitter users following the account may have thought it had been hacked judging by what was being published as one now-deleted tweet read, “If you find a squirter marry her.”, according to Mashable.

In another, they tweeted about eating a cannabis edible, writing: “Taking the second half of an edible after feeling nothing from the first half is always a bad idea. This chocolate bar got me out here fighting for my life.”

People soon realised that the edgy content was because of the pivot to blockchain and the launch of its own cryptocurrency exchange.

One person asked: "Bruh, did somebody hack @RadioShack lmaooooooooooo they WILDIN."

On Twitter, someone explained: “you know that internet marketing guy Tai Lopez from all those YouTube ‘get rich quick’ scheme video ads?

“his company owns Radio Shack now. when you retweet those dumb tweets, you're helping them promote their crypto platform.

“that's right, RadioShack sells crypto now.”

One user wrote: “as a literal card-carrying member of the Radio Shack Battery of the Month Club back in the 80s, I don't give a s**t how funny their twitter account is so long as it's shilling for crypto and ruining my childhood.”

While electronics can still be purchased on the website, the main focus of the homepage appears to be on advertising the RadioShack Swap.

The website reads: “Our mission is to be the first protocol to bridge the gap to mainstream

usage of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.” The company also has its own token called $RADIO.

