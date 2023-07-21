Expert reveals the best ways to deal with a friendship breakup

There's no denying breakups can be painful, but friendship breakups can be just as tough. In fact, past research has claimed that 70 per cent of close friendships dissolve after seven years.

Charlotte Johnson, relationships expert at Mega Pleasure, has shared just why parting ways with a pal can sometimes feel worse than a romantic relationship breakup.



Charlotte suggests that both relationship and friendship breakups are very similar, as both experiences consist of losing someone who is close to you and who you have shared many memories with.

"This can result in feeling numb because you’re trying to cope with multiple losses including their friendship and companionship and loyalty," Charlotte explained. "It is important to address the underlying feelings and emotions from this breakup by talking to someone else, such as a family member or additional friend, in order to move on in a healthy way."

To help navigate a friendship breakup, Charlotte shared seven invaluable tips:

Acknowledge your feelings

"It’s important to acknowledge and accept your feelings regarding the breakup, as holding in your emotions can lead to feeling overwhelmed and potentially a flux of upset. Allow yourself to feel the emotions and process them in a healthy way."



Take time for yourself and give yourself some space and time to heal

"Spend time with yourself, do things that make you feel good, and take time to reflect. An example of this can be practising your favourite hobby such as reading or exercising, or even taking more time to relax and unwind such as having a relaxing bath or watching your favourite movies."



Reach out for support and talk to friends and family about what happened

"It’s important to have a support system during this time, as the people who love you the most can provide you with the best reassurance and advice that you might need."



Set boundaries

"Moving on from a friendship breakup means setting boundaries. Don’t reach out to your former friend unless it is absolutely necessary as creating space and time is most important in reflection for the both of you. This may be difficult but having time to reflect on the breakup on your own can be really beneficial for clarity and closure."



Try to focus on the positives

"It’s easy to dwell on the negative aspects of the friendship breakup, but it’s important to focus on the positive. Think about the lessons you learned and the growth you experienced within that relationship and use this moving forward with new friends.”



Don't isolate yourself

"While it's natural to feel the need for some alone time, try not to isolate yourself for an extended period. Surround yourself with positive influences, whether it's through other friendships, community involvement, or pursuing new interests and hobbies."



Give it time

"Healing from a friendship breakup takes time. Allow yourself the space and patience to heal at your own pace. Over time, the pain will diminish, and you will be able to move forward with newfound strength."

