It’s only been operating for a matter of days, but dating app the Right Stuff is already facing criticism from its own users.

The app is designed to connect conservative singles in the US. “Other dating apps have gone woke. We bring people together with shared values and similar passions,” a message on the site reads.

However, singletons on the app have been busy leaving a growing number of one-star reviews – and some have even claimed that they’ve been contacted by the FBI after using the service.

TikTok user Cheyenne Hunt-Majer, who goes by the username @cheyenne.l.hunt, has gone viral after posting a video exploring the claims made by some members that they were contacted about possible involvement in the January 6 riots after using the app.

Hunt-Majer focused on a review from one reviewer with the username BigChungus, who said that a message in the app asked him about the riot.





@cheyenne.l.hunt The moment we’ve all been waiting for, has arrived! The viral, conservative dating app, The Right Stuff, has launched. The app is currently averaging one star on the App Store and some of these reviews have me rolling 😂 #conservative #political #trump #politics #politicalcomedy





“I said I was there because I was, I’m a patriot. That’s why I’m on this dating app,” he wrote. However, he then claims he was contacted by the FBI.

“I use this app for hardly an evening and is it a coincidence I get a call from an FBI agent the SAME DAY????” he added, before accusing the Right Stuff of being an asset of the “deep state”.

“I came here to find love not a d*** warrant!!!!” BigChungus added.

Hunt-Majer read out the review before joking: “Not someone admitting to a federal crime in the comment section.”

Users claimed they'd been contacted over the events of January 6 Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The Right Stuff reportedly has ties to Donald Trump. CBS News previously noted that it was co-founded by John McEntee, a political aide to the former president, and Daniel Huff, a Trump appointee in the Department of Housing and Urban Development.



The app is also backed by conservative PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel, who has reportedly invested $1.5m into the app, according to The Hill.

Indy100 has reached out to the Right Stuff for comment.

