A video that appears to show a Russian man smashing his iPad in response to Apple announcing it will no longer sell products in the country has gone viral.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by BBC journalist Francis Scarr, shows a man kneeling next to a young boy and using a hammer to destroy the piece of tech.

He smashes it a few times, flips it over and does the same then hands the hammer to the child and encourages him to do the same.

"That's our response to your sanctions," the man reportedly says. "We don't need your petty modern things, we can survive without them. Here, son, finish it off. I cut myself a little, but that's OK, we'll survive."

It comes as companies make moves to cripple Russia's economy to prevent its efforts in Ukraine. Apple said it had stopped selling iPhones and its other products in the country and released a statement explaining:

"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all the people who are suffering as a result of the violence."

The tech giant also announced it would limit Apple Pay and halt the ability to download RT News outside of Russia.

Meanwhile, the UK, EU and US governments have issued financial sanctions of their own and the UN has condemned Russia's actions.

If Russians aren't fussed about playing Candy Crush anymore, that's one thing - but if the country's economy is starved and cut off from global markets, causing the rouble to plummet further, we doubt the man will keep smiling.

