Safari park welcomes two newly hatched penguin chicks

Safari park staff are “absolutely thrilled” to have welcomed two newly hatched penguin chicks into the world.

Blair Drummond Safari Park in Stirling said the Humboldt penguins hatched in April, after a 40-day incubation period, and are now being cared for by park keepers and their parents.

They are living inside specially made nest boxes, meaning park visitors will not yet be able to see them, but park officials said they are growing quickly and are in good health.

One of two newly hatched Humboldt penguin chicks (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

The first chick hatched on April 25 to parents Penny and Izzy, with the second just a few days later on April 29 to parents Pete and Bertie.

Humboldt penguins are native to South America and are classed as vulnerable, with around 24,000 mature penguins left in the wild.

Penguin chicks can weigh as little as 80 grams and teams regularly check their weight to ensure they are developing at the appropriate speed.

Once they moult their grey baby feathers, they begin to venture outside and join the rest of the colony.

Keeper Rebecca Reid holds one of the tiny penguin hatchlings (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

Jen Carpenter, penguin team leader at Blair Drummond Safari Park, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome this year’s chicks.

“It’s always a joy to see the hard work of our penguin pairs pay off, and these little ones are getting the very best start to life.

“Every successful hatch is a step forward for the species, and we’re proud to play our part.

“We can’t wait to share their journey as they grow and eventually waddle out to meet the rest of the colony.”

Humboldt penguins are classed as vulnerable in the wild, with populations declining due to habitat loss, overfishing, and climate change.

The chicks have not been named yet, but followers can keep an eye on the Park’s social media channels for the big name reveal, plus plenty of behind-the-scenes updates and milestones.