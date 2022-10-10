Adorable video footage shared on Twitter shows four men jumping with glee as they celebrated the Seattle Mariners' comeback.

On Saturday (8 October), propelled by an unexpected comeback, the Mariners are in the American League Division Series after a 10-9 win, sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre.

This was also the Mariners' first playoff appearance since 2001, and they trailed by 8-1 all the way to five innings. They later tied it at 9 with four runs in the eighth, before going on to win.

And with this fact, it comes as no surprise that Mariners fans would be ecstatic, as is the case of the men celebrating.

In footage shared by the handle @alexSSN on Twitter, they said their father works for Toyota of Seattle, and he, alongside his co-workers, were caught on camera praising the team's win as they watched on a TV.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"My dad drives for Toyota of Seattle and works with these guys in the service center. This was caught on camera Saturday when the M's finished off that comeback. (Wait for the guy at the end)," they captioned the post.

You can see the men jumping up and down, throwing their caps up before huddling together to do a little as they relished in the happy moment.

And soon after, another man entered the scene, skipping over to the group to join in on the dance.

People took to the comment section of the post to share how happy they were to see the display of joy.

One person wrote: "Skipping into the room is what got me. And then absolutely nailing the dance, amazing."

"This is extremely wholesome. Every second just got better and better," another added.

A third wrote: "The Mariners brought pure joy to SO many people, and this personified how we all felt."

Check out other reactions below.

The Mariners had the most significant road comeback win in playoff history and baseball's largest rally to score a postseason series.

The Blue Jays have now lost five consecutive postseason games and eight of nine.

With that, Toronto, which finished one win short of a playoff berth in 2021, will enter into another offseason on a disappointing note.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

