Wild video captures moment fishing boat surrounded by shark feeding frenzy

Thanks to the movie Jaws, sharks are quite high up on the list of a lot of people’s fears, but passengers onboard one fisher boat were left shocked after being surrounded by a shark-feeding frenzy.

The unbelievable moment fishermen who were looking for tuna on the coast of Louisiana were surrounded by potentially hundreds of sharks was captured and shared on TikTok.

The frantic clip was posted by TikToker Kaitlin Dix and showed the fins of multiple sharks that were feeding on a school of fish around their boat, continuously popping up out of the sea and causing the water to appear extremely turbulent.

Onboard the boat was Dix, along with her boyfriend Dillon May. They told Storyful they had been out on a friend's boat searching for yellowfin tuna around 15 miles off the coast of Venice, Louisiana.

When they spotted a school of menhaden, a type of fish that is usually predicated on by large predators, they decided to head towards it but weren’t anticipating the incredible scene they were about to witness, saying they have “never seen anything like it”.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@kaitlyndix Never seen anything like it #shark #sharkfeeding #sharkfeed #sharkfrenzy #sharkfishing #fishing #tunafishing #oilrigfishing #freeman #freemanboatworks #tunatown #venice #venicelouisiana #louisiana #gulfofmexico

May said: “By the time we got there, the sharks had found the pod and pushed them up against the boat to feast on them”

Initially, May explained he thought it was a tuna boil – a fishing term used to describe the way in which water looks like it’s boiling when tuna are in a feeding frenzy. But, they soon realised it was in fact sharks feeding on the school of fish.

The species of shark is unclear, as there are multiple species that frequent the Gulf of Mexico. Some of these include blacktip, nurse, bull, thresher and hammerhead sharks.

Replying on TikTok, one viewer commented: “This would give me so much anxiety that I wouldn't trust myself not to fall over so I'd have to lay down unfortunately.”

Another said: “New nightmare unlocked.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.