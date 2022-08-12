A baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Pittsburgh Pirates turned into a chase on Wednesday night after a fan invaded the field and ran around in circles as security guards tried to stop him.

Things got interesting during the game's 8th inning when a male fan dressed in a white t-shirt and shorts rushed out onto the field.

Another male in a blue tee and shorts followed suit.

"This is a VERY tough look for @Dbacks security," tweeted Outsider Sports, a media and lifestyle outlet accompanied with video footage.

The crowd could be heard cheering as security guards flooded the field in an attempt to capture both the runners at Chase Field in Phoenix.

As the chase carried on, the runner in the white shirt removed his shirt, which prompted cheers and roars from the crowd.

And that same shirtless runner had juked out at a security guard, who ended up falling in the center field.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, after nearly a full minute of the chase, the fast runners eventually gave up, and guards seemed to escort them off the field without further incident.

People on social media had a lot to poke fun at what they saw.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Nahhh, they just gave up!?? Anyone can be security these days, huh[?]"

"This is not what they signed up for at all," another added, while a third wrote: "I've never seen a guy stay on the field this long. Security just figured they'd let him wear himself out."

A fourth, who was not entirely happy to see this added: "Stop me from watching the game for this long because of a f***ing dumbass like this? I'll jump on the field and f****** stop it myself, thanks."

Someone else who joked about the security guards' employment wrote: "They def all got fired."

See other reactions below.









There is no word as of yet if the two me were arrested, but the Pirates were able to go on to prevail in a 6-4 win over the home team.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.