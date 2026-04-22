OnlyFans model slams Euphoria for Sydney Sweeney’s 'rule-violating' baby scene

Euphoria season 3 has caused something of a social media storm, with viewers confessing to "hate-watching," while others express disappointment over Labrinth’s noticeable absence. But one particular Sydney Sweeney scene has sparked further controversy, with one OnlyFans content creator now calling it out.

Written by Sam Levinson, the show sees the return of Sweeney's character Cassie, who turns to the adult platform for extra cash.

In Euphoria's second episode on Sunday (19 April), one of Cassie's scenes saw her in a compromising position while dressed as a baby, complete with a dummy.

A snippet from the scene (initially featured in the trailer) had already been building tension online, with social commentary branding it "straight weird."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

And now, one OnlyFans creator, Em (@emkenobi), has pushed back on the more technical side of the scene, stating that the show’s creator should have done his research, as this type of content would be prohibited on the adult platform.

"As insane as this is, what's even crazier to me is if Sam Levinson actually did any research about OF, he'd know this content violates the TOS and would never have been allowed on the platform," she wrote on X/Twitter. "OF is very strict about the content and words it allows. Anything referencing age play is automatically flagged and banned. He really wrote this in the script for no f***ing reason. It's so gross."

According to OnlyFans' Content Moderation Policy, content will be removed if "a creator pretending to be under 18, even if this is role play or fiction."

Levinson touched on Cassie's OnlyFans career in an interview with The Daily Beast, while discussing another scene in which she is dressed as a dog.

"[Cassie has] got her dog house and her little dog ears and the nose, and that has its own humour, but what makes the scene is the fact that her housekeeper is the one filming it," he said.

"What we wanted to always find is the other layer of absurdity that we're able to tie into it so that we're not too inside of her fantasy or illusion - the gag is to jump out, to break the wall."

HBO

Speaking about the production itself, he continued: "Some of these scenes we only lit with these ring lights that she would use.

"When you're inside, it's a beautiful, glowing front light, but then you jump out of it, and it's just a pool of light, and everything surrounding it is dark. It's just gnarly and jarring.

"We wanted to capture what she's trying to show the audience and be inside of it. But then also pull back wider and see how depressing it is."

Meanwhile, Sweeney also opened up about her character to Entertainment Tonight, sharing: "She will do anything and at all costs to be famous this season. She makes a lot of wild, interesting choices."

Indy100 reached out to HBO and Sam Levinson for comment

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