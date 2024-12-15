Taylor Swift fan sparks debate after getting revenge on cheating ex

A Taylor Swift fan has sparked an en-masse reaction from Swifties around the world, after posting a wild story on Reddit about getting revenge on a cheating ex.

The unnamed man posted on the popular “Am I The A******” thread about his experiences – and it’s safe to say they are never, ever getting back together.

Swift recently brought a close to her record breaking Eras tour after a year and a half on the road. Swift toured the globe, visiting five continents since the tour started in May 2023 and performing 149 shows in what has set the record as the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

One person who didn’t see Swift on the tour, though, was the unnamed man, aged 27. He began the story by saying he bought her and his ex a pair of tickets to see a show as part of Swift's Eras Tour.

"I knew this would mean the world to her. I spent around $800 for two really good seats,” the man wrote.

After the tickets were bought, he discovered that his ex had been "secretly meeting up with her 'work friend' for months" and then found evidence of "flirty messages” between the pair.

He wrote: "When I confronted her, she tried to deny it at first but eventually admitted they'd kissed several times and had been having an emotional affair.”

The man was left devastated and had to decide what to do with the tickets.

“I couldn't stomach the thought of taking her after this betrayal," he said, deciding to sell them – and ending up getting $2,400 which was "triple what I paid”.

It’s safe to say the girlfriend didn’t react well to the news.

"She's been blowing up my phone, calling me petty and cruel, saying I 'ruined her dream' and that the tickets were a 'gift' so they belonged to her," he wrote. "Her friends are also messaging me saying I'm an awful person for using the tickets to hurt her.”

He added: "I feel like I had every right to sell tickets that I bought with my own money, especially after what she did. But she's making me feel like I took things too far."

Reddit users flocked to the comments to support the man’s decision, with one writing: "In the words of Taylor - play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Take yourself on a nice vacation and leave this a------ behind.”

Others justified his actions completely, with one saying: “It wasn’t an emotional affair if they were kissing. It was an actual affair. If you still took her to a concert after she had an affair with someone else, THAT would be weird.”

Another seemed to sum up the thoughts of many readers when they wrote: “Who gives a s*** what a cheater and her gross friends think about you? Block and move on.”

Some offered slightly different takes, with one writing: "Should have offered to sell them to her so she can treat the new BF. She's an adult. She can buy the tickets."

It was recently revealed that Swift handed out $197 million in bonuses to everyone working on the Eras Tour recently, and dancer Jan Ravnik has been reflecting on being one of its breakout stars with an emotional message .

