Taylor Swift fans left scared after mysterious figure seen watching Madrid concert

There always seems to be conspiracy theories surrounding Taylor Swift , and the latest viral video from one of her concerts has got people speculating about a mysterious figure spotted at her Madrid show.

Swift is currently entertaining fans across the world on her Eras tour, playing across Europe and heading to the UK and Ireland later this month.

There are countless videos posted from her concerts on social media, but one in particular has caught the internet’s attention.

A clip, which has racked up close to 16m views, pans from the crowd, past the stage and up to the highest section of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

There, in the rafters, there’s a ‘mysterious figure’ watching on, completely on its own away from anyone else.





The figure is also lit up by a bright backdrop, adding a certain drama to the footage – and some people are getting a little creeped out by it.

One fan watching the clip commented and said: "I'M SCARED WTF DELETE.”

Another speculated that “someone snuck into the stadium” – and one even joked that it was Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn.

Getty/Twitter/X

Or, of course the more likely explanation is that it's just a person enjoying the concert, or a member of staff.

“The ‘mysterious figure’ just being a person,” one wrote, while another commented: “It was literally a security man, i was near to that section and he was standing there and checking on us all the time.”

Meanwhile, Swiftieshave shared feelings of forgetfulness after seeing the pop star performing on her Eras Tour .

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings