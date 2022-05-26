An Italian teenager, 19, has gone viral on TikTok after proposing to his 76-year-old "soulmate."

Giuseppe D’anna (@milina_gatta) shared the romantic moment in a clip that's garnered over 25 million views. It shows the smitten teen down on bended knee and popping the question to his partner, whose name wasn't disclosed on the platform.

Giuseppe, who was born in 2003, then shares a series of snaps of the pair looking ecstatic together, along with bags of Versace gifts on the bed and the impressive diamond ring.

“La nostra promessa,” he captioned the clip, which translates to “our promise.

Some fellow TikTokers congratulated the couple in the comments, while others cruelly mocked Giuseppe suggesting the "love" was down to the "power of money."

Another reiterated this idea, saying "Money is everything."

@milina_gatta #greenscreen la nostra promessa💚♾





Meanwhile, others speculated that the woman is, in fact, Giuseppe's grandmother and that the set-up is a prank. They highlighted that the "couple" have only shown clips of kissing on the cheek.

"This is cute about his nan," one suggested, while a second penned: "Some people are so gullible."



Giuseppe is dedicated to proving their relationship is genuine, frequently sharing clips with his 200,000 TikTok followers. In the latest post, he says, “Siamo anime gemelle,” which translates to: “We are soul mates.”

This isn't the first time someone has found internet fame after sharing the notable age gap with their partner. Many users compared Giuseppe to the 23-year-old TikToker known as King Quaran who found love with Queen Cheryl, 60.





@oliver6060 We really want a love child @kingqurannewpage #surrogate #FrunktheBeat #fyp #agegap





In a recent viral clip, the pair sang along to a song that suggested they wanted to have a child together. "We really want a love child," they penned as the caption.

Well, they do say age is nothing but a number.



Indy100 has reached out to Giuseppe D’anna for comment.

