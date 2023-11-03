Woman horrified as 'temporary' Halloween tattoos wouldn't wash off

Halloween has been and gone for another year – but one woman's face makeup was not willing to accept that.

In a viral clip that resurfaced online, Elizabeth shared her horror with viewers as she tried to scrub her 'temporary' face tattoos off.

"Put a tattoo sticker on, join in a bit of Halloween, put some on my granddaughter as well, she's seven," she explained. "My daughter rings up, going, 'how does it come off?'"

She proceeded to scrub her face with a make-up cloth but unfortunately had no luck.

F**k sake, I've got meetings tomorrow," she hilariously shared.

It comes after what can only be described as one of the most elaborate Halloweens in America, which saw social media feeds filled with A-listers going above and beyond with their outfits.

Heidi Klum took it to the next level, extravagantly dressed as a peacock complete with 10 acrobat performers.

There were also cosplaying efforts with Paris Hilton as Britney, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne as Kanye West and Bianca Censori and The Rock as David Beckham, who received backlash for sporting a 'fake' Manchester United shirt.

The footballer praised Rock for his efforts, before sharing the post to his own Instagram feed.

"I mean I thought I was looking in the mirror. Looking good man you might need a bigger jersey," Beckham wrote.

However, attention was soon turned to the classic shirt, with one fan writing: "The richest actor in the world with a fake football shirt."

Another added: "Lol, with all that money and can’t even afford a real shirt. Can’t look any more American wearing that."

