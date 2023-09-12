Terrifying Tigger from upcoming Winnie the Pooh horror film will give you nightmares

The nation's beloved bear Winnie the Pooh and friends will return to screens, with yet another terrifying makeover on the way.

Following the success of the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey horror film earlier this year comes a sequel, and this time the focus is on the bear's loveable friend, Tigger.

The character did not feature in the first film due to the fact it wasn't part of the public domain at the time. But now, Tigger is set to enter the public domain in January 2024 – a month prior to Blood and Honey 2's release date.

Producer Scott Jeffrey spoke about the grisly new take on the character, telling IGN: "Tigger is incredibly violent. He loves to torture his victims before killing them. Despite having a budget of $100,000 to produce the first film, it is said to have racked up a staggering $5.2 million at the box office.

Jeffrey added that the sequel has "a substantially higher budget so Rhys is really able to create a shocking, explosive and gore-filled movie. I truly think people will really dig what we are creating."

The publication exclusively revealed a first look at the terrifying character – and it's safe to say, it's a thing of nightmares.

Speaking about the first film, Waterfield toldindy100 that the production took around 10 days to create. The plot follows Pooh and Piglet, who become increasingly "hungry and feral" due to Christopher Robin "cutting them off due to his new girlfriend and University."



"Eventually, they had to eat Eeyore to survive," Waterfield added. "Christopher returns and discovered his old feral friends are no longer what they seem. Pooh and Piglet continue their rampage and target a rural cabin, where a group of girls from university are staying."

