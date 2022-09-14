People lost their minds when a tweet claimed Tesco shoppers were boycotting self-service checkouts.

The viral post showed a long queue of shoppers with trolleys filled with groceries waiting to be served by staff instead of self-checkout.

The Twitter user applauded shoppers "who silently and quietly said NO" towards the new tills and "took the time to queue to be served" by staff.

But the reality seems to have been very different.

Indy100 understandsthat the following footage resulted from a temporary technical issue on Monday morning (12 September). The Twitter post was later shared online, garnering thousands of likes, retweets and responses under the false pretence it was a self-checkout boycott.

The fault meant there was only one manned till in use for a few hours.

Tesco told the Bristol Post: "We apologise that some customers at our Bradley Stoke Extra store had to wait a little longer than normal to check out on Monday morning.

"This was due to a technical fault that has now been fixed. Our colleagues worked hard to keep the queues down and help customers and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused."

