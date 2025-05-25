After the star-studded casting announcements for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping", fans of the book-to-film franchise now have a chance to star in the upcoming prequel themselves.

That's right, Lionsgate has launched an open casting call where one lucky fan will be selected for a role in the film.

"To audition, show us your best: act out a scene, perform a song, or surprise us with something completely new. All talents welcome. No previous experience necessary," the announcement read.

@hungergamesofficial Your turn. This is an official casting call: one lucky fan will be selected for a role in Sunrise on the Reaping. To audition, show us your best: act out a scene, perform a song, or surprise us with something completely new. All talents welcome. No previous experience necessary. Each video entry must be one minute or less, tag @hungergamesofficial, and include #SOTRCastingContest and #TheHungerGames in the caption. Full rules at the link in our bio.

What are the requirements and conditions?

To enter, you must be a US resident (sorry to the rest of the world) over the age of 18, entries must be less than a minute long, and entrants must tag @hungergamesofficial and include #SOTRCastingContest and #TheHungerGames in the caption.

Entries must not include crude or vulgar pictures, language or symbols, nudity, personal numbers and addresses, third-party artwork like posters and paintings (unless it's an original work or in the public domain, or any illegal or inappropriate activity.

The closing date for the contest is on June 6, 2025 at 11:59 pm PT.

In the terms and conditions, the prize is described as "the winner and one guest to visit the set during filming at the location" and "with the possibility for the winner to appear in the picture, including potentially in the background as a non-speaking 'walk-on' in the picture during set visit."

Plus, it does stipulate that even if you are the winner, and film as a background walk-on, it may not make the final cut of the film - you can read the full terms and conditions on the Lionsgate website.

(But whether you make it in the film or not, being on set is a cool experience for any Hunger Games superfan).

The response

It's fair to say Gen Z are obsessed with The Hunger Games franchise (we literally did a deep dive about it previously), so it's no surprise there are already so many viral creative auditions flooding all of our TikTok For You pages.

Many hopefuls have had fun and didn't take themselves too seriously with their entries, while thoroughly entertaining viewers at the same time - here are some of the best ones so far.

TikToker Tylor (@bongtylor) filmed himself in the middle of the woods as he strutted towards the camera, posed in high heels and waved.









@bongtylor So excited! I have a reel and resume available as well! @The Hunger Games #sotrcastingcontest #TheHungerGames





The video has 1.3 million views, as people in the comments section

One person said, "Ho is u from district ate?"

"How did I know people wouldn’t take this seriously," a second person wrote.

A third person commented, "The acting is giving Capitol, but the background is giving district."

"This is the ,Hunger Games not the serving games," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, creator Sebastien (@oyesebastien) did his best District 1 tribute impression, where he had a warning for Haymitch (while also growling excessively).

"Yes, I'm in District 1. What was your name again? Haymitch? I'm sorry, more like Hey b***,*" he said in the clip that has 1.8 million views.





@oyesebastien see you on the big screen! @The Hunger Games #SOTRCastingContest #TheHungerGames





"When books say 'he growled,' this is exactly what I imagine," one person said.

A second person posted, "Can’t wait for your character’s edits."

"May the odds be ever away from u," a third person responded.

A fourth person replied, "The tributes don’t stand a chance."

TikToker Julie (@the_real_jnl) proved she had the range for all types of scenarios in the arena, such as "random tribute racing in the cornucopia," acting like a Peacekeeper, doing the three-finger salute as a member of District 11, and many more.

It now has 1.3 million views, people love seeing the creator's commitment to play various characters for the audition.





@the_real_jnl Mama I’m ready @The Hunger Games #SOTRcastingcontest #thehungergames

One person wrote, "This will be the first and last time they ask us to audition for anything."

"I hope you get hired to play all 8 characters," a second person said.

A third person joked, "I love my fyp I haven’t seen a single serious one yet."

"Love the variety in characters! Our girl has range," a fourth person commented.

TikToker Abe (@boopyape) pretended was a tribute who missed out on getting a bow and arrow in the games but ended up wiping out the competition with bazookas and winning.





@boopyape Please contact me through IG dm! @hungergamesofficial #sotrcastingcontest #TheHungerGames #SOTRCastingContest

"Lionsgate has no idea what they’ve done by letting Gen Z audition online," one person commented on the video that now has nearly 675,000 views.

A second person joked, "This is book accurate."

"I thought this was gonna be a serious one," a third person wrote.

Jake Samojla (@jakesamojla) posted an audition to play Woodbine Chance as he then ran away from the camera and dramatically feel to the floor as he pretended to be shot.





@jakesamojla the hunger games ain’t ready for woodbine #TheHungerGames #SOTRCastingContest #sotr #woodbinechance #hungergames #sunriseonthereaping #haymitchabernathy #acting #fyp @The Hunger Games @Lionsgate

One person wrote, "Notice how he fell in a convincing yet safe manner? Very professional, very hirable."

"The casting director could do the funniest thing rn," a second person said.

A third person shared, "Okay, but you totally look like how I pictured him lmaoo."

"No longer auditioning you won this king," a fourth person added.

"My entry into the Sunrise on the Reaping casting contest as a gamemaker cleaning the arena during the games (RIP)," creator Nick (@ndude777) as he filmed himself giving his kitchen floor a mop.





@ndude777 @The Hunger Games i’m ready for my scene! #fyp #TheHungerGames #SOTRCastingContest





"Wait this it the perfect role for fans to be in actually!" one person noted in the comment section.

Another person wrote, "If you’re not janitor #1 i am not watching."

"This is our guy right here folks," a third person said.

A fourth person commented, "Wait why did i lowkey imagine him with glasses... he is you you are him."

Good luck to those entering the contest - may the odds be ever in your favour...

"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is set to star Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Ralph Fiennes, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, and is set to be released on November 20, 2026.

Elsewhere, Kelvin Harrison, Jr. joins Hunger Games cast - everything we know, and Why we're all back in our 'Hunger Games' era.

