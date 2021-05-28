Woman who shared inspiring TikTok on how to cook without use of arms is told she doesn’t ‘deserve to be alive’ by trolls

A woman who went viral on TikTok for her inspiring video showing how she cooks dinner without the use of her arms has received horrible abuse.

TikTok user @artbyjessicajewett, who calls herself Jessica Jewett, is quadriplegic so does not have the use of her arms or legs.

But, that hasn’t stopped her from becoming a talented artist as she regularly demonstrates on TikTok how she uses her mouth to draw with incredible detail.

In a viral TikTok video that has been viewed more than 2.3 million times, Jessica also showed how she cooks without the use of her arms by chopping and stirring with utensils held in her mouth.

(TikTok/@artbyjessicajewett)

In the clip, she can be seen cutting potatoes and stirring a pot.

She said: “Cooking with a disability doesn't have to be complicated. For example, I cook a lot of soups and I use a lot of one skillet-type dinners and it works out really great.

“The less pots I have to use, the better.”

However, in a follow-up video the day after, Jessica revealed that she had received horrific abuse.

In a video titled “I’m done” she said the abuse got so bad she had to turn comments off on her post.

Jessica explained: “Yesterday, one of my videos went viral and it has over 1 million views right now.

“But, the problem is a lot of people have been really, really, really mean about it - telling me that because I’m disabled I don’t deserve to be alive or I should have been drowned at birth.”

Jessica also revealed she had to report a number of men and women for sexual harassment after they left disgusting comments about sex acts on her video.

She said: “I’ve turned off comments on that video because you people can’t act like adults. I’ve had it with your shit.

“Show some respect. I’m a human being. Get over yourselves. Act like adults.”