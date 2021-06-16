Reality star says she tried to give herself freckles with needles and ink - and ended up in hospital

Australian Big Brother star Tilly Whitfield ended up in the hospital in May after trying a TikTok “freckle hack,” she confirmed in an interview with the New York Times this week.

She had tried to cover it up - first with a face mask, then with heavy make-up - but ended up writing a lengthy Instagram post after fans of the show got suspicious.

And it turns out the 21-year-old reality star was actually suffering from damage after trying to give herself freckles using sewing needles and ink.

“It didn’t hurt at all, so I didn’t think I should stop,” she told the Times.

She said she did want to look like an “idiot” after revealing what really happened to her, hence the false messaging in her May explanation, where she claimed she had a rash.

At the time, commenters speculated that it was actually the popular and dangerous hack, with many noting they recognized it from their own unfortunate incidents with the fake treatment. Turns out, they were right.

In an edit to the post, she revealed the actual reason for the pigmentation on her face.

“Edit again: I literally shoved needles deep into my skin this is not a rash lol,” the bottom of the post reads now.

Her face swelled up immensely, and she temporarily lost sight in one eye, she said. She’s now spent $12,000 on doctor’s visits to fix the problems, but still can’t find the right solution.

Laser removal, she was told, will only cause the marks to fade.

She told the Times she accepts the criticism.

“The main response has been that I’m stupid, and, yeah, I agree.”

Meanwhile, the dangerous hacks are still populating TikTok and Youtube - so beware before you look online for the best ways to alter your literal skin.