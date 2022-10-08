A video of a man approaching a group of young women at a beach and lecturing them about their clothing choices has gone viral on TikTok.

In a clip posted by Mia, who uses the username @ggarbagefairy, she and a group of friends were sitting near the water at what appears to be a beach when she filmed a male stranger approaching them and accusing them of wearing bathing suits which he said were like“pornography”.

The man approached the group of women and asked, “Why do you dress this way?” before adding, “Take young eyes into consideration. They don’t need to see pornography.”

The girls told the man to leave them alone, explaining that they were wearing bathing suits.

In response, the man said: “There’s freedom of speech and if men of God don’t stand up, then our society is going to go down the drain because there’s no morality.”

(WARNING: These TikToks contain language that some might find offensive)

One girl replied saying she’s an atheist, but the unprovoked lecture didn’t end there as the man said: “If you’re an atheist that doesn’t mean you have to show your body off. You can still put clothes on.”

The women accused the man of double standards as he wasn’t approaching any men who were also wearing bathing suits.

In a second video, the man continued to disparage the girls for “showing off their bodies” and said they should be wearing a “one-piece or a two-piece that actually covers your body”.

Despite being repeatedly asked to leave them alone, the man continued: “There’s gonna come a day when you’re gonna have to come face-to-face with God.”

Another woman on the beach then got involved due to the swearing happening in front of her children, however, she said: “It does matter what you wear because you need to value yourself.”

The incident took place in Fort Collins, Colorado and Mia posted a follow-up explanation video, saying there were nine of them there and for all the man knew, they could have been minors.

Mia explained that there were other people on the beach in the same attire, but they were the only all-female group. They claimed the man only approached them specifically because of his “fragile masculinity”.

The man who claimed to be the person who approached the women has also had his say on the incident. Logan Dorn (@loganvandorn) posted a clip on his account in which he explained that he was introduced to pornography from a young age and wanted to protect “young eyes”.

He said: “I just had a righteous anger come over me and also just boldness by the Holy Spirit to go and confront these ladies and to speak truth.”

