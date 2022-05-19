A person claiming to be a time traveller from the year 2236 has emerged on TikTok with wild claims about what will happen in the world this year and beyond

TikTok user @realtiktoktimetraveler, has made a number of bizarre claims, including that by the end of this year, a celebrity who faked their own death will return.

In one clip that has been viewed more than 19 million times, the alleged time traveller made some shocking revelations about what will happen this year, despite us being almost halfway through the year already.

Text overlaying the clip read: “Some people don’t believe I’m a real time traveller so here are some pretty big events that will happen in 2022.

“17 June signs of the biggest ocean creature to date is found in the Pacific ocean.

“September 16th a very popular musician will come out and admit he faked his own death.

“By the end of the year robots would have taken up to 20 per cent more jobs, replacing humans.”

Unsurprisingly, viewers were highly sceptical of the wild claims made. Some even called out the anonymous TikToker for making similar claims in previous videos that were deleted after the events didn’t happen.

One TikToker commented: “Wait are you the dude who deleted videos after being wrong?”

Another wrote: “Bro I saw one of these and it said we’re all going to get super powers on February 23rd 2021 and what I got was soggy sandwich for lunch.”

“Did GTA 6 come out my boi?” another person sarcastically asked.

Someone else said: “Never saw any ‘prediction’ of the Russian invasion. Pretty big miss Id say.”

