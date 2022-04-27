UK musician Tom Rosenthal shared a story about a deceased fan whose family discovered the last song he had listened to before he died was one of Rosenthal's.

Using the green screen effect, Rosenthal, 35, shared the anecdote while displaying a photo and obituary of his fan named Kevin.

The musician explained that the young man, Kevin died in a motorcycle accident in March. He was 22 years old.

"After he died, his father's friend got in touch with me to tell me that they had found his phone after he died and the last song he had listened to was a song of mine," Rosenthal said over the instrumental version of his song Lights Are On.

Rosenthal took a moment to collect his emotions.

"That was quite devastating, obviously for me, and very surreal, very moving," Rosenthal said.

@tomrosenthalmusic RIP sweet Kevin ❤️

Despite the tragic story, Rosenthal took the opportunity to share the beauty of being an artist.

"Sometimes when we write our songs and we write our books, and whatever, we think of them as quite throwaway and maybe they seem quite silly to some people, whatever," Rosenthal said.

"But what you make could be the last thing someone listens to or sees in their life," he added. "So write your songs, write your poems, do your things."

Commenters shared how the emotional story made them feel.

"This is shocking, I pray he rests in peace. We should all embrace creativity and how we could impact another's life or final moments," a person wrote.

"Thank you Tom I needed to hear this today. Sending all the love to Kevin's family," another wrote.

Rosenthal, who also performs under the pseudonym Edith Walker, has quickly gained immense popularity on TikTok.

Some of Rosenthal's songs have become staples in the TikTok community like Lights Are On and Home which has over 160 million streams on Spotify.

