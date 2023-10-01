Tourists slam wax museum for dodgy celebrity figures

Tourists have slammed a wax museum with dodgy Cristiano Ronaldo and Elton John models among those on display.

The questionable lookalikes also include Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Visitors to the Sopot Wax Museum tourist attraction have been left “disappointed” or in hysterics. Portuguese ace Ronaldo is still in a Real Madrid kit despite leaving the Spanish giants five years ago.

He has played for Juventus and Man United since and is currently with All Nassr.

Elton looks nothing like the retired Rocketman.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie – who divorced seven years ago – are also in the exhibition.

Jam Press

Gangnam Style singer PSY makes an appearance – 11 years on from his one-hit-wonder. And Chiquinho Boca Grande – who entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2010 for his 17cm mouth – also has his own statue. Other waxworks look a world away from their supposed famous faces.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg donned a curlier-looking hairstyle. Lord of the Rings character Gandalf bears little resemblance to actor Ian McKellen.

Other wax works at the Sopot Wax Museum in the town of Sopot, near Gdańsk, Poland include Michael Jackson and Jennifer Lopez.

Rihanna and Lady Gaga also feature.

Jam Press

Brit Phil, who visited last month said: “Having read other reviews about the museum, we didn't know what to expect but decided to visit as we had nothing else to do.

“If this is supposed to be Sopot's answer to Madame Tussauds museum, that is stretching the truth too far.

“It was more like ‘The Hammer House Of Horrors’.”

One tourist said: “Very poor and disappointing exhibition. “The place is very small with only a few images that mostly do not look like themselves.”

Jam Press

Another tourist said: “Kids will enjoy it but if you’ve been to a wax museum before like the one in London you won’t be impressed.”

Livid Maria said: “I read the reviews before I went here so I was prepared for the worst, that was why we went here as well.

“It was not the figures that disappointed me it was the fact that all.

“These figures of Einstein, trump and famous persons were not there.

“I don’t know if it was because they were renovating but that was very disappointing because we looked so much forward to it.

“We only paid 15 zloty for students so that was not too bad. “It was 20 zloty for adults.

“Would not recommend.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.