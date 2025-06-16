Viral theory claims military were marching 'out of sync' to protest against Trump

Online speculation that members of the military purposely marched out of sync at Donald Trumps birthday parade is increasing as footage shows a lacklustre display in Washington DC.

President Donald Trump celebrated his 79th birthday on Saturday (June 14) with a military parade also celebrating 205 years of the US Army.

Tanks, aircrafts, and soldiers walked through the nation’s capital as millions protested in other major cities across the US.

Many have expressed their disappointment in the military display with theories gaining traction that the mediocre display may have been a subtle protest from those involved.

One user on X said "It has become abundantly clear that the United States Armed Forces yesterday staged their own No Kings Day protest."

Jake Broe on X even corrected his earlier speculation that the march was out of sync due to the soldiers having real jobs and training over marching experience, saying "After engaging with US Army veterans in the comments, I think I might have to issue a correction here.

"These guys do/should know how to march and could have if they wanted to..."

Many former Marines have chimed in speculating that this was a "possible silent protest, suggesting troops were reluctant to participate, complying only out of duty."

Indy100 has reached out to The White House for comment.

