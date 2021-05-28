Two guys unfurled a ‘Trump Won’ banner at Yankee Stadium - and immediately regretted it

The Bronx’s Yankee Stadium was ablaze with fury after some people hung up an enormous banner that pushed the voter fraud narrative of former president Donald Trump.

During the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays game, the sign falsely claimed that “Trump Won” the election of 2020. The sign also made a call to action for people to “Save America”.

Alas, the display came to a swift end. Security at Yankee Stadium confiscated the banner and kicked the people responsible out.

Several videos online show the incident from different angles.

Some people in the socially distanced stadium could be heard booing, flipping the middle finger, and what appears to be a bodycam video from the people involved.

Naturally, social media users were quick to comment on the matter. Check out what they had to say.

Some people believe that Trump's public praise is awesome and that the election was stolen from him.

Although residents of Trump's hometown in New York seemed to dislike him, this isn't the first time that a supportive banner has been spotted at a ball game.

During a Yankees versus Kansas City Royals game in July 2018, Trump supporters hung a "Trump 2020" banner, which was met with boos and cheers.

In May 2018, Rudy Giuliani— the former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer—was met with countless boos at Yankee Stadium's Memorial Day game when his 74th birthday was announced to people at the game.

In Thursday's games, the Toronto Blue Jays won the first game 2-0, and the Yankees won the second game 5-3.