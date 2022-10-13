A new map has revealed the adulterous hotspots around the UK, with Guildford, Surrey crowned the cheating capital.

The town took the top spot for affairs, with more than one in 20 (5.2 per cent) of its population of married couples looking elsewhere.

One Guildford resident said it should be rebranded as "Guilt-ford" after confessing to three affairs over the years. "They should rename it Guilt-ford! It is a real hotbed for cheating," they said.

According to affairs dating website Illicit Encounters, cheating has risen across the board, with a jaw-dropping 41 per cent increase v 2021.

Experts said one of the reasons behind this is the cost of living crisis, making it financially difficult for unhappy couples to divorce.

Coming in at a close second was Borehamwood in Hertfordshire, with just under five per cent admitting to adultery.

Cambuslang in South Lanarkshire came in third place with 1,064 cheats.

The revelations come after September was the most popular month to start a new sneaky fling.



The discreet dating platform delved into a survey of 2,000 people and their dating habits pre-and-post-pandemic and found that September knocked January off the top spot because "unhappy people were looking to start afresh."

The pandemic seemingly created a cheating boom, with Illicit Encounters announcing the busiest year in its 19-year history.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert at the company, said: "Sex-tember is here, which means a surge in affairs.

"It will be even more pronounced this year because working from home is gradually ending, and more of us are returning to the office.

"Affairs always traditionally peaked in January but, while New Year cheating is still really high, autumn is now the peak time for adultery.

"Lots of us get sick of a partner after two weeks away in the sun, and we return to work determined to have some fun with someone new.

"The pandemic has made more of us live for the moment and shake up our lives if things are not working."

