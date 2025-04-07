What is the recession brunette trend and how is it related to Trump?

The uncertain future of the US economy is being reflected in a beauty trend that is growing momentum on social media.

President Donald Trump unveiled a new slate of tariffs last week on what he dubbed “liberation day”. However, his new “reciprocal tariffs” sparked economic turmoil worldwide and frightened international trade markets, marking the worst week for the stock market since 2020.

Americans are particularly worried about a recession, something Kamala Harris repeatedly warned about , and these fears are now being represented through a new hair trend.

People who get their hair coloured are vowing to opt for lower-maintenance hair colours and styles by allowing their natural brunette shades to grow.

The goal is to save money by reducing the number of costly visits to the salon. And so, the "recession brunette" trend has been born.

“How’s the economy?” a TikToker, and former blonde, asked in a viral video . “Well, hasn’t been good for a while seems like my indicators tell me,” she adds as she measures the inches of her roots using her fingers. The video was originally posted in February but has gained traction recently.

“THIS IS SO ACCURATE,” one commenter responded.

Former blondes are bracing themselves for a recession Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

“That’s how ombre became popular,” said another commenter.

“We’re about to get a surge of DIY content creators again aren’t we?” someone else mused.

“I had to dye my hair black again because I couldn’t afford the blonde no more,” a TikTok user confessed.

“My ends are screaming to be cut!” another woman wrote.

The recession brunette trend shares its roots with the “recession blonde” trend, which describes a lighter shade with a more natural brown hue. It's popular now for similar reasons.

Although Recession Brunette is now trending on TikTok, it's not the first time the state of the economy has been exposed by people’s roots. In response to a viral clip on TikTok about the recession brunette movement, one person referenced the 2007-2009 recession and asked: “Remember when balayage became really popular in 2009?”

It's not totally unexpected as trips to the salon can be costly. The Wall Street Journal reports salon treatments regularly cost $400. Hair stylists say customers are now making strategic choices to cut down on hair appointments amid economic uncertainty. It certainly helps that celebrities like Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber have also embraced more natural shades, as well as their roots, in recent months.

As it turns out, being blonde is not a luxury many regular Americans believe they will be able to afford for the time being.

