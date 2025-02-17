What is the 'Republican make-up' TikTok trend?

Beauty trends come and go but the latest one on everyone's For You revolves around how your makeup can reflect your political affiliations, with liberals mocking 'Republican make-up'.

Otherwise known as 'MAGA makeup' or 'conservative girl makeup', it's basically a ruthless parody where TikTokers put on their makeup in a specific way that many link to how conservative women do their beauty routine, with people referring to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as examples.

So what does the makeup look involve?

According to TikTok, the 'Republican make-up' comprises a warm orange-toned mismatched foundation, spray tan contouring, clumpy mascara and a heavy dark eye makeup look.

Think the opposite of the 'clean girl' aesthetic and creators have been posting their own takes on this description.

How did this become a trend?

'Republican make-up' became a talking point and trend when comedian Suzanne Lambert (@itssuzannelambert) posted a video back in November last year where she shared how she spotted a pattern of conservative women in her comments section.

"I noticed that all of the Republican girlies in my comments do their make-up the exact same, gorgeous way, so I thought that I would try to do it myself," she said.

"We really want our makeup to cling to any dry spots and accentuate any texture," the comedian commented while doing her make-up.

The video received over 6m views, 804,000 likes and thousands of comments from people who gave their verdict on the comedian's take and final makeup look.

@itssuzannelambert Dont miss the surprise at the end! Let me know how i did 🤩🤩

One person agreed: "I'm an MUA in rural Tx … every bride asks for this I'm not joking."

"No because I'm a Californian who moved to Georgia and IMMEDIATELY clocked the makeup differences," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "So they are all still just doing early 2000s makeup."

"Okay this is supposed to be funny but it's also alarmingly accurate," a fourth person commented.

Doing the make-up look then became a trend

This then became a trend where women did the 'Republican make-up' look themselves, often adding the song 'God Made Girls' by RaeLynn as their background music.

An example is TikToker Erin (@muaxcoggin) who shared a video of her transformation where she put on foundation that was too dark for her, darkly pencilled in her eyebrows and added golden glittery eyeshadow and heavy eyeliner.

In the caption, she clarified: "HELLO PPL, some people are taking this way out of proportion. I never once said that ALL republican women do their makeup like this, that is my fault tho bc I didn't make it clear. If you would like to talk about it privately my DMs are open.

"I would also like to say it isn't JUST republican women. AND for everyone saying 'I'm a Republican and I don't do my makeup like this' or 'I've never seen a republican woman with this makeup' THATS OKAYYYY!!!! I'm from the South so I personally know and have seen with this style of makeup. Is it my favourite? Noooo but that's okay. I have my opinion and you have yours," the creator added.

The video went viral where it received 8.3m views, 1.2m likes and tens of thousands of comments from viewers with some calling it "accurate" while others criticised this video and the trend in general for "tearing other women down".

@muaxcoggin ❤️ (HELLO PPL, some people are taking this way out of proportion. i never once said that ALL republican women do their makeup like this, that is my fault tho bc i didn’t make it clear. if you would like to talk about it privately my dms are open. i would also like to say it isn’t JUST republican women. AND for everyone saying “im a republican and i dont do my makeup like this” or “ive never seen a republican woman with this makeup” THATS OKAYYYY!!!! im from the south so i personally know and have seen with this style of makeup. is it my favorite? noooo but thats okay. i have my opinion and you have yours. there’s multiple videos of people making fun of liberal makeup & it’s literally hilarious. was it petty for me to make this video? yeah probably ngl lmaooo but anyways, dm me if u want to talk privately:))#makeup #republican #republicanmakeup #trump

One person said: "This is the most accurate one yet."

"It's so spot on," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "As a Republican my makeup is cute asf and it's not 'girls support girls' when it's about a woman's rights to their own bodies but poking fun at their makeup is HATING OTHER WOMEN".

"To be so unhappy with yourself that you feel the need to tear down women for the validation of other women is sad," a fourth person commented.

'Liberal make-up' transformations (both real and parody) then became a thing

Meanwhile, TikToker @litmomtherapist went viral for sharing how she had been doing 'Republican make-up' before but then saw Lambert's video and decided to get a 'liberal makeover'.

She had heavy eye make-up and lip-synced "to the salon" as she then showed an image of Sephora.

It's fair to say viewers were stunned by the big reveal as many noted how the creator looked so much younger with her new 'liberal make-up' and the video has more than 5.1m views.

@litmomtherapist Off to the salon @sephora for a liberal makeover—taking notes from @itssuzannelambert! Let’s see if I pull this off. Shoutout to Emily at Sephora who helped me color match my foundation and taught me some eye makeup tips #LiberalMakeover #SuzanneLambert #TransformationTime #republicanmakeup #makeup #transformation #makeupcrisis #sephora

"You took off a decade easily! Looking so fresh faced," one person said.

Another person wrote: "You look 20 years younger!!! You go girl."

"STOP THIS IS NOT THE SAME PERSON OMG! You did fantastic," someone else replied.

A fourth person commented: "Ma'am I did not even register that those two clips were the same person. You look 20 years younger!!"

Then 'liberal make-up' parody videos started doing the rounds both from Republicans mocking the liberal look as well as liberals jokingly pretending to be an angry Republican trying out 'liberal make-up'.

For instance, TikToker Ashley Nicole (@ashy.nicolee) received 5.4m views for her 'DO LIBERAL makeup with me' video where in each step she added on-screen text commentary.

Some of the steps included "way too much full coverage foundation", "barely any bronzer" and "waterproof mascara for liberal tears".

But at the end of the video she concluded: "Just kidding this is my everyday makeup as a liberal," revealing her true political identity.

@ashy.nicolee The sound at the end ☠️ I’m sorry the first sound wasn’t long enough lmao ##republican##liberal##makeup

In the comments section, people admitted they were almost fooled by the TikToker's video at first.

"I was about to say 'is this a joke because you actually look fire' and then I saw the ending," one person wrote.

Another person admitted: "I was worried my fyp misled me at first but then I saw your septum piercing and was like yeah don't worry."

"Dude I was so scared bc this is how I do my makeup and I thought I was coming across the wrong way," a third person posted.

