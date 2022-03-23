Warning: Spoilers ahead.

It's hard to fathom what life was like before Wordle came along and took over the internet.

Despite facing a rollercoaster of criticism for answers being too easy, too difficult, too British, too American, the viral game still remains our five minutes of morning joy.

If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To ensure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: A form of cleansing.

Wordle

The answer for today is "PURGE", as defined by Google as to rid of whatever is impure or undesirable; cleanse; purify.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

