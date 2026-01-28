Jimmy Kimmel fights back tears discussing Alex Pretti shooting

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel fought back tears on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while discussing the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by U.S. federal agents in Minneapolis.

In an emotional monologue condemning the killing and broader actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Kimmel told protestors looking out for their neighbours "we're with you and you are not alone."

He spoke against government narratives and urged accountability, visibly choking up when paying tribute to Pretti’s life and work.

The host highlighted wider public shock and fear over recent federal enforcement, expressing solidarity with Pretti’s family and the community.

