Warning: Spoilers ahead.

There's only one way to kickstart humpday: coffee and Wordle.

The viral game has taken social media by storm – and 291days later, it's still as popular as when it first launched back in October.

Not only have the green boxes taken over the internet, but Wordle has also produced some interesting headlines.The game helped a woman curb her QAnon conspiracy theories addiction and saved an elderly woman's life from a kidnapper.

If you fancy giving the game a go before checking out the spoiler below, the rules are simple.



You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: A form of punctuation.

Without further ado, Sunday’s answer is “COMMA”, the symbol used in writing to separate parts of a sentence showing a slight pause, or to separate the single things in a list.













