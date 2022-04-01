Warning: Spoiler ahead.

What did we do with ourselves before Wordle came along?

It’s hard to imagine our mornings without the fiendish word game, and today’s answer is another tricky one sure to put users to the test.

Don’t worry, though, we’re here to help you keep your 100% streak going another 24 hours.

If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To ensure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: It's an animal’s body part.

Didy you get today's answer? Wordle

The answer for today is "SNOUT", as defined by Google as “the projecting nose and mouth of an animal, especially a mammal.”

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry, there'll be another one along tomorrow.

The Wordle format has pretty much taken over the internet in the past 12 months, and there’s a new game which is taking the format to new levels.

There’s a version for movie buffs called framed, which gives cinephiles six movie stills and six chances to guess the name of the film they are from.Have your say in our news democracy.

