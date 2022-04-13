Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Worlde has taken over our mornings over recent months, and no one could have predicted the viral phenomenon it would have become since it launched late last year.

If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To make sure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: “A portion or bit.”

Got it yet?

The answer for today is "CHUNK", which is defined by Google as “a thick, solid piece of something.”

Did you get today's answer? Wordle

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

And if you are getting bored of Wordle - how about you try some of the alternative games knocking about the internet at the moment? There's some goodies...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.