A woman said she 'dressed like a boy' to avoid any attention from anti-abortion protesters outside a Planned Parenthood clinic.

TikTok user Kellie shared a video of herself wearing a hat, sweatshirt with the hood up, and a jacket just to walk past a group of people protesting at a Planned Parenthood.

"Planned Parenthood hack: Dress like a boy so they don't harass you," she wrote on the on-screen text.

The 'hack' seems to work as Kellie strolls past the group of protesters, not a single one paying attention to her disguise. In the comments, the TikTok user clarified that she did not go into the building, she only walked past it.

"I'd imagine it works for those entering too," Kellie added.

The video received over 2 million views and 300k likes.

Although Kellie's hack may help people seeking medical advice from the reproductive health center, many commenters were disappointed that the tip was needed, and worked.

"Smart, but no one should have to do this," the top comment on the video says.

"Using gender stereotypes against them lol," another comment reads.

"Funny how they woke up and choose to waste their time of day," another person commented.

Many commenters pointed out most of Planned Parenthood's services are not abortion-related. One user shared her experience just trying to get birth control but receiving verbal death threats from pro-life advocates.

Protesters often stand outside the health care clinics, holding graphic signs or yelling in the faces of people seeking medical care from the non-profit clinics.

Kellie's TikTok is a reminder to how intimidating it can be for people to receive affordable reproductive care from Planned Parenthood due to pro-life protesters, even if they are not seeking abortion-related care.

Other videos on TikTok have gone viral for sharing ways to mess with protesters like reading the lyrics to WAP to a group of pro-life advocates.

