Woman donates kidney to her boyfriend who then cheats and dumps her

To say donating an organ is a big deal would be a huge understatement and one woman selflessly gave one of her kidney's to her then-boyfriend - only to be dumped by him ten months later.

TikToker Colleen Le (@colleeeniie) has made several videos where she recalled how she went under the knife for the man she loved and how their relationship soon unravelled.

When she began to date her now-ex five years ago, Colleen soon learned that he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at the age of 17 and has been on dialysis due to the fact that his kidney function is "less than 5 per cent."

Obviously shocked at this worrying news, the TikToker decided to get tested to see if her kidney would be a match for him because as Colleen explained her clip: "I didn't want him to die."

The couple then received the phone call that would "change their lives forever," which informed them that they were a match.

Colleen then fasts forward the story to the day of the big surgery where she says she was "nervous" and understandably.

Reply to @jenn.eunice I’m so sorry this took a long time! Let me know if you’re interested in part 2! #storytime #fyp #foryoupage #kidneydonor

After seven months had passed since the surgery, her ex informed her that he was travelling to Las Vegas with his church group for a bachelor party while Colleen was at home studying for her final exams.

But things took an almighty turn when her ex randomly came back from his trip and revealed that he cheated on her during the trip.

“A lot of arguments later, I eventually forgave him and gave him a second chance," Collen wrote as she decided to give the relationship another shot.

However, while they were compatible with a kidney transplant, the same can not be said for their relationship in the end.

Three months down the line Colleen's ex cold-heartedly dumped her over the phone and claims he told “If we are meant for each other, God will bring us back together in the end.”

Reply to @gina.phamm Who’s interested in part 3? 😅 #fyp #foryoupage #lovestory #relationship #kidneydonor

Though the break-up didn't turn out to be a very amicable one after the TikToker claims that her ex told her "You only donated your kidney to look good" and she detailed that "he blocked me on every social media and stopped answering my calls/texts for months."

Everything happens for a reason 😬 #fyp #foryoupage #foryourpage #fypシ #kidneydonation #kidneydonor #relationshipgoals #relationships

Since sharing her story, the TikToker has received millions of views on several videos, with the highest amassing 8m, while thousands have flocked to the comments to express their shock and also ways to get revenge on her ex.

One person wrote: "GIRL SLEEP WITH EVERYONE HE LOVES HIS DAD MOM SISTER GRAMMY."

"Take it [her kidney] back, he don’t deserve it," another person said.

Someone else added: "Don’t worry girl he literally cannot live without you and he has to deal with that for the rest of his life."

"WE NEED A REFUND POLICY," a fourth person replied.

While another person hilariously offered: "I know a guy who can get it [her kidney] back."

Despite this traumatic period in her life, Colleen insists that she has moved on and is happy, she wrote: "Don’t worry, it’s been over 5 years since I found out he cheated & I have moved on & living my best life."

We're glad to hear it.