A woman has reportedly severed ties with her husband and filed a police complaint, claiming his behaviour not only led to a noticeable drop in her Instagram followers but also left her stuck with household duties that pulled focus from her social media presence.

According to reports, the woman identified as Nisha had been steadily growing her social media following by posting two reels a day. However, tensions reportedly began to simmer when her husband encouraged her to scale back her online activity and prioritise domestic responsibilities instead.

After taking the advice of her husband, Vijendra — a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh — Nisha began to notice a decline in her Instagram followers, and she subsequently placed the blame on him.

What began as a domestic disagreement soon escalated. Following a row, Nisha left their home to stay with her parents in Pilkhuwa, where she went on to file a police complaint.

Speaking to the Deccan Herald, Nisha reportedly told the police: "My followers declined as I was kept busy washing utensils and cleaning of the house by my husband. I didn’t get time to make reels."

iStock

Aruna Rai, Station House Officer of Hapur Mahila Thana, confirmed to The Independent that the matter was brought to police attention.

“Nisha had filed a complaint of harassment against her husband. When the husband presented his side, we stepped in to mediate and the couple were counselled,” she said, adding that the complaint was ultimately dropped once the pair underwent counselling sessions.

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.