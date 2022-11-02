Listen, we’re all for grown-ups enjoying Halloween just as much as kids, but not so much when it comes to trick-or-treating, and especially not when they don’t play by the rules.

One woman was clearly unphased by common etiquette, however, when she went out on a candy-seizing rampage with a young boy presumed to be her son.

Little did she know that she and her Spiderman-suited accomplice were being caught on camera. Well, multiple cameras, to be precise.

A series of Ring doorbell cam recordings, posted on TikTok, show the pair grabbing fistfuls of sweets, with one caption suggesting the woman had seized every last offering from “multiple houses.”

In the most watched of these, which racked up more than 12.1 million views in a single day, the mystery thief was confronted.

The clip shows her tossing goodies into her son's bag before a man's voice can be heard pleading. "Could you please leave some for the other kids?”

She quickly responds – in what many viewers have taken to be a shameless under-the-bus throwing of her son: “Yeah. He just wanted some peanut butter M&Ms. That's it.”

But that doesn’t wash with her observer, who replies with an incredulous laugh: "Yeah, I know you took the whole bin, though. I saw y'all on camera.”

She swiftly puts a number of treats back before telling the boy curtly: “Come on.”

Ticktockers responded to the apparent bonbon burglar with horrified delight.

“THE FACT THAT SHE BLAMED HER CHILD IS BEYOND ME,” wrote one.

“This is like the fourth video I've seen of her,” commented another.

“But whyyyyyy I don’t understand, who can eat this much candy!!!!” added a third.

Whatever her motivations, we hope the woman has learned two valuable lessons: one, there are cameras everywhere; and two, leave the treats to the kids unless you want to be publicly tricked.

