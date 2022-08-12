We don't know if this smells like fun.

The new Netflix series Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 chronicles the catastrophic music festival in which port-a-potties overflowed near the showers, leading to a plumbing disaster.

The potty eruption produced a lot of "mud" that revelers dived into and rubbed on their bodies.

However, this mud wasn't ordinary mud. It was a combination of mud and poop.

"Multiple mud-covered people, grinning ear to ear, stopped to pose for pictures," said David Blaustein, an entertainment reporter.

He covered the festival for radio and appeared in the series.

"I can only imagine the look on their faces when they found out they spent hours rolling around in s***."

The poo even made its way to the water stations.

People on social media didn't hesitate to share their thoughts about the excrement debacle.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Think about not having gone to Woodstock 99 and not meeting new people well dancing in poop mud."

"Just finished watching that Woodstock '99 documentary on Netflix. The grotesque mismanagement. The poop water. The mob mentality. The lack of accountability. SHEEESH was the right word for that incident," another added.

A third wrote: "Of the many things I am grateful for, having the privilege to NOT drink and bath in the poop water at Woodstock 99 is at the top of the list. One dude was buuuuuhrushing his teeth with outhouse doo doo water."

Check out other responses and reactions below.

Although the defecation horror was one of the series' most memorable (albeit gross) moments, it was not even the worst part of the event.



There were reportedly at least three deaths and multiple sexual assaults.

John Scher, the promoter for the festival, tried to downplay the assaults and said that Woodstock was similar to a "small city."

"I'd say that there would probably be as many or more rapes in any sized city of that… but it wasn't anything that gained enough momentum so that it caused any on-site issues, other than, of course, the women it happened to," Scher said in the Netflix documentary.

Speaking with HuffPost, Blaustein described Scher's degree of denial as "Trumpian."

"I almost feel bad for him. I bet if he came out and said,' I f***** up, and I'm sorry,′ the victims and their families might get some closure or satisfaction. I think he owes them that," he told the outlet via email.

The reporter also noted that if Scher thought the event was a small city, he should've made the event more secure.

Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 is streaming on Netflix.

