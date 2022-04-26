If your social feed is full of little green tiles, you can thank viral puzzle Wordle.

Alongside being ingrained in our morning routines, the puzzle has also inspired several news stories in the past few months - including how the game saved a woman’s life from a kidnapper and how it even helped a woman who was addicted to QAnon conspiracy theories.

If you fancy giving the game a go before checking out the spoiler below, the rules are simple.

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: A con.

Today's answer is "HEIST", which is essentially an elaborate robbery.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

