We all love scrolling through our social media feeds passing the time by looking at cute animal videos, but who knew that our favourite online pets were literal millionaires.

A list of the world’s wealthiest and most influential pets has been revealed by All About Cats, and it includes celebrity felines and a German shepherd reportedly worth £366 million.

These super-rich animals make their money through social media accounts, brand sponsorships and their famous parents and their wealth has been calculated by how much they could earn per Instagram post.

Here’s a list of the world’s top ten most affluent and influential four-legged friends.

1. Gunther VI – £366 million

Taking the top spot of the richest list is this German shepherd known as Gunther VI. Gunther is owned by the Gunther Corporation and is reportedly thought to have inherited a hefty fortune of up to £366 million. Gunther was even involved in fake news stories about him selling a mansion, formerly owned by Madonna, for around £23 million and attempting to by a property from actor Sylvester Stallone. Nevertheless, this is one cute dog.





2. Nala – £73.4 million

The adorable @nala_cat is the runner up in this rich list. Nala is a premium cat food brand owner, an author, a Guinness world record holder and an influencer with over 4.3 million followers on Instagram. A pretty impressive feat for a feline.





3. Olivia Benson – £71.2 million

At number three is the famous feline friend of our favourite singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift. Named after a Law and Order character, Olivia has featured in music videos and advertisements alongside her superstar owner and is regularly found being snuggled by A-List celebrities. What a life.





4. Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla and Luke – £22 million

These lovable dogs are owned by none other than Oprah Winfrey and are thought to be inheriting over £20 million from their TV presenter mother in the future. Oh, and they each have a trust fund, too.





5. Jiffpom – £18.3 million

This adorable Pomeranian pup is the most influential out of this list with over 9.8 million followers on Instagram. Jiffpom is regularly found donning cute clothing and posting sponsored content for over £20,000 per post. He even holds two Guinness world records and starred in a Katy Perry music video.





6.Choupette – £9.5 million

Choupette is the cat of the late fashion icon, Karl Lagerfeld. The furry feline was allegedly left some of the designer’s £153 million fortune and was no stranger to featuring in a flashy advertisement.





7. Pontiac – £3.7 million

This loving golden retriever is the dog of the late actress, Betty White. He is thought to have inherited £3.7 million when she passed away in December. White was a long-time animal lover and a great supporter of the charity Guide Dogs for the Blind, where she actually adopted Pontiac from according to the organisation.





8. Doug the Pug – £1.1 million

Doug is a social media celebrity with over 13 million social media followers in total. He makes regular appearances on his successful YouTube channel with has over half a million subscribers and he even won two People’s Choice Awards for Animal Star.





9. Tucker Budzyn – £1.1 million

Tucker is another one of the internet’s favourite pets with over 3.2 million followers on Instagram and 4.3 million subscribers on YouTube. This golden retriever is no stranger to viral videos and is best-known for his taste tests and funny reactions. Even his son, Todd, has over 430,000 followers.





10. Marutaro – £1.1 million

This fluffy Shiba Inu pup from Japan has over 2.5 million followers and his own popular brand of merchandise including clothing and accessories. TIME even wrote an article about Maru, titled ’21 reasons this dog is the best dog in the world’, and we can’t help but agree.

