Katy Perry shoots down secret wedding rumours

Musical artist Katy Perry shut down rumours that she had a secret wedding with actor Orlando Bloom, her fiancé and father of her daughter.

Marriage speculation stemmed in March 2021 when Perry was spotted with a gold band on the traditional wedding finger while the couple was on holiday in Hawaii.

She hinted that they want to have a destination wedding, but with Covid-19 variants, it’s been challenging.



Perry and Bloom started dating in January 2016.

