Video

Katy Perry shoots down secret wedding rumours

Musical artist Katy Perry shut down rumours that she had a secret wedding with actor Orlando Bloom, her fiancé and father of her daughter.

Marriage speculation stemmed in March 2021 when Perry was spotted with a gold band on the traditional wedding finger while the couple was on holiday in Hawaii.

She hinted that they want to have a destination wedding, but with Covid-19 variants, it’s been challenging.

Perry and Bloom started dating in January 2016.

Sign up to our newsletters here.

katy perry
Up next Celebrities

Viral

10

Fluffy alpaca rides Moscow metro

animal
109

Silk Sonic coming to Fortnite

fortnite

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz