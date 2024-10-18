A man was able to transform an idea he had after a night out into a lucrative business venture.

Bailey Page found himself in an unfortunate spot one night in 2020. After enjoying the evening partying, his phone died, which made calling for a taxi home out of the question.

The Queensland native was forced to walk home, but during his trek he started thinking. Page’s idea came about as he imagined the ways to charge a phone without carrying around a charging cable, or when there are now wall sockets nearby.

Bailey Page's idea has been very successful ZipZapChargers/Instagram

We have all had our own late-night musings, but Page decided to take his idea one step further. After arriving home, and somehow remembering his idea, he researched online and realised there was a gap in the market. And it was very successful, as he made $72,000 (USD) (which is $100,000 AUD) in just six weeks.

Page used his $27,000 ($40,000 AUD) savings into creating a portable phone charger without cables that people could carry around with them with ease.

He was just 20 years old and in his third year of university at the time he created Zip Zap, the portable charger that was his after-party lightbulb moment.

“My third year essentially, I just had to focus on getting uni complete while I did my studies,” he told the Courier Mail .

“It was just a lot of late nights and weekend work to really cover up on what I couldn't do through the week when I was at uni.”

The young entrepreneur worked alongside the e-commerce website Alibaba for nine months to create the cable-less charger that can be attached to a phone. It takes two hours for the Zip Zap to be recharged, which users must do the old-fashioned way with a cable.

After launching the product in August 2021, all 200 initial Zip Zap devices sold out in just two weeks.

Page has urged other budding young business owners to ‘have a go’.

“I always encourage young people just to have a go. You have to put a plan on paper. It's always good to get outside eyes looking in and giving you feedback.

“You can never fail with starting and the biggest hurdle is actually just starting.”

Zip Zap is still going strong.

