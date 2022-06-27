We're hoping to buy these books on Amazon Prime Day 2022

This year's two-day Prime Day event arrives on July 12th! While planning for what else you'll be browsing that day, make sure to throw a couple of great books on your list to make sure you can disconnect, unwind, and lose yourself in a story on a relaxing day by the beach or pool this summer.

Local Woman Missing: A Novel Mary Kubica Local Woman Missing: A Novel Thrillers are where it's at for an engrossing water-side read in the heat, and this psychological roller coaster of a book looks right up there with the best of them. Bearing the tagline, "People don't just disappear without a trace...," Local Woman Missing follows the story of how a small, peaceful community is rocked when two grown women and a six-year-old girl vanish without a trace. 11 years later, the youngest of the missing shocks everyone by reappearing, but the answers they seek are not what they expected. Riley Sager of the New York Times calls it, ""Dark and twisty, with white-knuckle tension and jaw-dropping surprises," while more than 15,000 other readers give it 4.5 out of 5 stars to match. Mary Kubica $14.99 Buy Now

Things We Never Got Over Lucy Score Things We Never Got Over An evil twin, unexpected parenthood, and a gruff, tight-lipped manly type who prefers the company of his dog only – what else could you ask for in a salacious page-turner? Lucy Score's Things We Never Got Over is 570 of pure, must-read drama, and nearly 42,000 readers have already agree and kept it on the best-sellers chart since its debut in January. One fan who calls the book "delicious" in their review title says: "Lucy Score has absolutely excelled herself with this book, I loved every single main character and side character, I’m honestly so glad it said at the end there’s more to come from Knockemout because I’m not ready to leave this small town at all." Bonus: This book is free for Kindle Unlimited readers! " Lucy Score $15.99 $13.84 Buy Now

Slewfoot: A Tale of Bewitchery Brom Slewfoot: A Tale of Bewitchery If your preferred method of escapism involves fantasy elements and a foreboding sense of magical doom, the Brom insta-classic Slewfoot is exactly what you'll want to devour this summer. In Connecticut, 1666, a young woman named Abitha is learning to exist quietly in the Puritan village with her husband who purchased her from her father. A series of dark, twisted events leads her down a path of struggle and witchery, resulting in an unlikely friendship with a half-man/half-beast who enchants her beyond her wildest dreams. TW for bloodshed and some graphic violence, but if you're already acquainted with similar historical fantasy, you won't find any surprises. Do be warned though: You won't want to put it down. Brom $14.99 Buy Now

The Summer Place: A Novel Jennifer Weiner The Summer Place: A Novel For a breezy, inhale-able beach read, you can't go wrong with Jennifer Weiner. Her latest tackles the interpersonal dynamics between a stepmother, a young woman and her pandemic-boyfriend-turned-fiancé, the mother who walked out when she was young, and the drama that unfolds when a family is brought together by life-altering events. One enthusiastic reader muses: "Well, it's another page turning can't put it down novel by Jennifer Weiner, such well developed characters with whom there are many twists and turns. You want to know them personally and visit where they live on The Cape. The twins Sam and Sarah's ups and downs will grab your heart, as will all the others as this wonderful story plays out. Pick up a copy you won't be disappointed!" Jennifer Weiner $14.99 Buy Now

Man, F*ck This House Brian Asman Man, F*ck This House Hilarious, bone-chilling, and downright surreal in plenty of spots, Man, F*ck This House lives up to the vulgar absurdity of its name and is easy to breeze through in just a few hours. Sabrina Haskins and her family leave Columbus for the idyllic Southwestern setting of Jackson Hill and even find a gorgeous, spacious yellow Craftsman to welcome them. The house wastes no time in showing them who's really in charge, though, and strange events featuring their neighbors, mysterious visitors, rooms that shift, and more challenge the Haskins family in ways they never imagined possible. If you're a Kindle reader (they'll be on major sale come Prime Day) or if you have the free Kindle app, you can buy this at a steal for just $2.99! Brian Asman $9.99 Buy Now