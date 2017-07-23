How eating a big breakfast helps you lose weight, according to science

Breakfast foods are the best foods, as anyone who has ever had cereal for an evening meal will testify.

Same goes for night toast.

New research from a seven year study suggests making breakfast your biggest meal of the day, is the key to a healthier weight.

More than 50,000 study participants over the age of 30 from the US and Canada were monitored in health surveys. The data was then analysed by researchers at Loma Linda University, California.

The study found that not skipping breakfast, and having a larger meal at breakfast time, were associated with a decrease in Body Mass Index.

The significant decrease was relative to those who had dinner as the largest meal of the day.

It's worth stating that BMI is by no means the best measure of weight, or healthiness, but other studies have suggested that skipping meals is bad for your waistline and your health.

Nevertheless the large breakfast would suggest a person is less likely to snack between meals, and stick to a proper meal plan.

The study also found a link between meal timings and a decrease in BMI.

It concluded that proper fasts between meal times, such as five to six hours between breakfast and lunch, and 18 hours between dinner and the following breakfast, would help decrease BMI.

Its findings were published in the Journal of Nutrition.

HT Delish

