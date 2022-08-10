Addison Rae deleted an Instagram photo of her wearing a religiously connoted bikini, after it sparked backlash.

Last Tuesday, Rae posted a photo of herself wearing a white bikini with the words "Father", "Son", written across the top and "Holy Spirit"written on the bottom.

The $100 (£82) bikini is from the brand Praying in collaboration with Adidas.

People criticized Rae's bikini choice for being offensive to Christians. Some left angry comments underneath Rae's post calling the bikini "wrong" and "disgusting".

Other defended Rae calling her post "iconic" and saying it was not offensive.

But it seems that the social media influencer felt the best decision would be to take the post entirely as it was unavailable to view on Instagram this week.

On Twitter, the photo, which was re-posted by fan accounts, continued to spark controversy from the same pool of people who feel it is offensive.

However, other people who have posted in the bikini have left it up for others to see, including Christina Aguilera.

The pop singer posted the same bikini only it says the French version, "Père", "Fils", "Saint Esprit".





Rae did not explicitly state why she deleted the post but some speculate it is because of the backlash she received.

