Addison Rae dropped a teaser for her new song - but Brits can't believe their eyes at where she walks past...

The singer and social media star posted the 19-second clip on various platforms ahead of the release of her new single, 'Headphones on', which will be released this Friday (April 18).

In the teaser, Addison can be seen putting a purple coat on as she walks past the British supermarket store Iceland, then there is a close-up shot of her standing in front of a berry background.

The 24-year-old then looks at the camera and sings the line "Put your headphones on" as another shot of Rae is shown, this time she's horseback riding on a beach and has pink hair.

"Headphones on. Friday 4/18. Pre-save in bio. 🎠🎠🎠💞🎠💖💖💖🎧🎧🇮🇸🌷🇮🇸🌷🇮🇸" Addison wrote in the caption, which included the Iceland country flag emoji.









@addisonre Headphones on. Friday 4/18. Pre-save in bio. 🎠🎠🎠💞🎠💖💖💖🎧🎧🇮🇸🌷🇮🇸🌷🇮🇸

Since sharing the clip, Brits reacted by sharing their utter confusion as to the randomness of the supermarket chain appearing in the American pop star's teaser.

One person said: "What in the UK."

"HER UK BADDIE ERA," another person wrote.

"…Main pop girls go to Iceland," British model, writer and trans activist Munroe Bergdorf commented.

Brits on X, formerly Twitter, were also pretty baffled. Here are some of the best reactions:

"Why is she outside an Iceland may I ask," one person said.





A second person asked: "Iceland? ........Like the British supermarket chain Iceland?....."









"This is so British core why is there an Iceland," a third person posted.













A fourth person shared: "Addison Rae bumping into Kerry Katona in the middle of Iceland."









"People asking why is she outside an Iceland… Kerry Katona has already explained to you where MOTHERS go…" an X, formerly Twitter user commented.













"Stay away from my 3 for 10 chicken popsters," someone else added.





Another person joked: "me omw to grab some frozen Greggs' sausage rolls."

Iceland supermarket has also responded to featuring in Addison's music teaser, and it admitted: "This wasn't on our 2025 bingo card..."

Addison recently made a surprise appearance during Arca’s Coachella set, where she announced the release date of her debut album.

After she sang “Arcamarine/Aquamarine," Addison turned around and showed the date “June 6th” that was written across her underwear.

