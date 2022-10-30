Former porn star and streamer Adriana Chechik has revealed that she was pregnant when she broke her back at TwitchCon and subsequently couldn't keep the baby.

The 30-year-old suffered the freak accident when she jumped into a foam pit at the streaming event held in San Diego, California earlier this month

Chechik had surgery not long after the accident and had reportedly broken her back in two places. In the days afterward, she began sharing updates on her progress on social media and had shown positive signs of recovery and was slowly beginning to walk again.

On October 29th, Chechik returned to Twitch for a Halloween stream where she talked openly about the accident and the surgery.

She explained to her followers: "I’m out of breath, if you can’t tell, I’m already out of breath. I get out of breath holding my phone, everything. But, they did an amazing job. The stitches were inside because I’m a model. I was like ‘can do you anything to hide the stitches?"

When she showed her back to her viewers and there were no significant signs of injury thanks to the surgery.

However, there was a sad side to her story. Chechik was unaware that she was pregnant at the time.

Speaking to her fans she said: "Also, like, I don’t care, everyone’s gonna know but I was pregnant, erm, and I didn’t find out until I was in the hospital."

She added that because of the accident and the subsequent operation she lost the baby. "I’m not pregnant anymore because of the surgery," said Chechik. "I couldn’t keep it. But my hormones are also through the f****** roof because of that."

