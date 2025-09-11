It's about time that men learnt that if you try and humiliate a woman in 2025, there's thousands of other women waiting to rally around her.

No one is feeling that more than UK rapper, Aitch, right now, after he shared a rather eyebrow-raising story about an ex-girlfriend on a podcast; not expecting him to become the butt of the joke.

The 25-year-old appeared on the 90s Baby Show podcast, hosted by Fred Santana, Temi Alchemy & VP, for a near-three-hour conversation that frankly, sounded like it could've been in a locker room, and not broadcasted to thousands.

There were plenty of NSFW moments during the chat, but one in particular that's ruffled feathers, is Aitch's story about the time he went to Bali with a girl he was dating.

Now, anyone who's been to Bali knows the horror stories associated with the very common Bali belly (which essentially leaves you sprinting for the bathroom after eating or drinking contaminated water or food), and the rapper wasted no time sharing an in-depth "recollection" of how it turned things sour on the trip.

He initially appeared hesitant to say where he was at the time, acknowledging people would find out who he was with, before telling the room: "F*** it, I was in Bali."

The Manchester native then told the story of how he'd hopped into bed with the girl, before claiming he realised she'd "f****** s*** all over the place" as a result of Bali belly.

"I had to leave because in the room we were in there were no doors", he told the hosts, who erupted into laughter. "I couldn't sit there and watch her clean that up".

All it takes is a quick Google search to know that the only girl Aitch (real name Harrison Armstrong) has ever publicly been seen on holiday in Bali with was ex-girlfriend and influencer, Lola Thompson, whom he dated between 2022 and 2023.

And instead of sitting there letting him humiliate her; she's now gone on the record on TikTok to expose herself - and point out there are some major inaccuracies in his story.





@lolarosethompsonn Replying to @90sbabyshow

"I find it so vulgar and disgusting and so disrespectful the way that he's speaking about me", she tells the camera.

Addressing the story about her, she bluntly said: "I did s*** myself in Bali but definitely not in the way he's describing it."

As far as inaccuracies in his story go, the 26-year-old alleged that they "all" fell victim to Bali belly, including his team, and that she'd spent the whole night vomiting and in the bathroom as a result - but nothing like his dramatic story suggests.

The Aussie also claims that rather than "leaving" the room after the incident, Aitch was "hugging" her and telling her "he loved her", and that he'd actually gone out to get her ice to make her feel better.

"I'm not a random girl, I was this guy's girlfriend", she slammed.

Lola Thompson

Naturally, women everywhere have rallied around her.

"Bali belly is honestly so freaking bad. I can’t believe someone you loved is sharing a vulnerable moment of sickness like this to the world and you’re having to explain yourself", one commenter wrote.

"For assurance, all I felt when watching the video was sympathy for the girl involved in the ‘situation’. Whether or not people knew who it was, that was something he should’ve kept to himself. Can’t imagine how embarrassed/mortified you’d already feel if that happened", a second added.

"How the hell did he even get a chance with you?", a third penned.

In response to another comment, Lola wrote: "Thing is, s******* yourself when you’re violently ill is actually so normal? I’m human, it’s not that deep. I’m not embarrassed by that at all. What is deep is a man going online, twisting the story and speaking about me (and women in general) in such a disrespectful way. For me, it’s way more important to stand up for myself and for girls in general than to protect my ego about people knowing I got sick."

But it hasn't stopped there. Now, other women are making videos exposing their own most vulnerable moments in response, you know, just to let any man out there thinking of embarrassing them know that they don't care.





@hbs9991 No cause I’m howling #aitch #lolathompson #girlssupportgirls #funny

"I pooped myself in the car on the way home from Aldi once I’m buzzing I can participate", one person said.

"I’ve got gallstones I’ve s*** the bed more times than I dare admit", another added.

Let this be a lesson that next time anyone dares to embarrass a woman...just know that you quite literally can't.

Indy100 has reached out to Aitch's team for comment

